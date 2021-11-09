Perhaps the understatement of the century is that Rihanna is a fashion and beauty icon. That said, it's not exactly a surprise to anyone that she brought her A-game to the ComplexCon festival to see boyfriend A$AP Rocky's performance on November 7 in Long Beach, California. Fans are rightfully losing it over the Fenty Beauty founder's hair, glam, and outfit — all of which are jaw drop-worthy good.

Let's start with Rihanna's jumbo braids, which were likely brought to life by the star's longtime hairstylist, Yusef Williams. Of course, the performer is no stranger to braids (she's stunned in them numerous times throughout the years), but these hit different. The hairstyle feature big sleek parts that seem to start out as Bantu knots at the root and extend into skinny box braids.

Her glam is equally iconic. The hitmaker seemingly took cues from the '90s by outlining her bare lips with brown lip liner and a touch of what appears to be blueish-green eyeliner on her upper lash line. She teamed the subtle pop of color with lengthening mascara and a white cat-eye that made her eyes pop. Oh, and it’s obvious, but her complexion also looked unbelievably smooth and radiant (hello, Fenty Skin).

Celebrity music photographer Armen Keleshian took a selfie with Rihanna at the event, which gave fans a closer look at her braids, makeup, and ‘fit.

And, finally, we can't talk about this look without giving Rihanna's monochrome-red ensemble a well-deserved shoutout. Her halter top was fresh off the runway from London-based fashion designer Maximilian Davis' Spring-Summer 2022 collection. She teamed the eye-catching number with a matching overcoat, a leggy leather miniskirt, strappy heels, and a vintage Gucci bag.

If you're inclined to recreate any element of the star's ComplexCon look — from her braids and retro makeup to her all-red outfit or strappy sandals — go for it. After all, Rihanna's a reigning trendsetter, so if there's anyone to take notes from, it's undeniably her.