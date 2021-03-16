(Celebrity)

12 Powerful Fashion Moments From Female Politicians Over The Years

Don’t forget about them.

By Marina Liao
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
It’s no secret women in politics have used their clothes and accessories to send powerful messages to their supporters (and opponents) over the years. The convergence between fashion and politics has birthed many memorable style moments, see some of them ahead.David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images
Shirley Chisholm became the first Black woman to be elected to Congress in 1968. She celebrated her victory by flashing the peace sign to supporters and wore white to pay tribute to the suffragist movement — a move her female political successors have followed.Bettmann

Tap