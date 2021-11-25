Menu
(Celebrity)
Over-The-Top Celebrity Holiday Parties That Will Inspire Your Next Gathering
Of course, the Kardashians are included.
By
Anna Buckman
4 minutes ago
Kourtney Kardashian / Instagram
Christie Brinkley captured Donna Karan’s annual New Year’s dinner in 2020 — a seaside affair that was about as glamorous as it gets.
Christie Brinkley / Instagram
Kim Kardashian hosted the family Christmas Eve soirée at her house in 2018, and it may have been their most opulent party ever. The home was turned into a winter wonderland, and John Legend performed.
Kim Kardashian / Instagram
Tap
Search
Close
Fashion
See All
Trends
Style
Designers
Beauty
See All
Skin
Hair
Makeup
Nails
The Beauty Boom
Wellness
See All
Health
Mindfulness
Relationships
Identity
Living
See All
Home
Entertaining
Travel
Culture
See All
Celebrity
Pop Culture
Red Carpet
Originals
(CURATEUR)
(Shop Rachel Zoe)
Newsletter
About Us
Archive
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
DMCA
Masthead
© 2021 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.