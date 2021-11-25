(Celebrity)

Over-The-Top Celebrity Holiday Parties That Will Inspire Your Next Gathering

Of course, the Kardashians are included.

By Anna Buckman
Kourtney Kardashian / Instagram
Christie Brinkley captured Donna Karan’s annual New Year’s dinner in 2020 — a seaside affair that was about as glamorous as it gets.Christie Brinkley / Instagram
Kim Kardashian hosted the family Christmas Eve soirée at her house in 2018, and it may have been their most opulent party ever. The home was turned into a winter wonderland, and John Legend performed.Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Tap