Few red carpet arrivals are as anticipated and excitement-inducing as Michelle Yeoh. An enviable mix of fashion-forward, glamorous, and totally timeless, the acclaimed actor was in especially rare form at the 96th annual Academy Awards in her sparkling silver gown and low, glossy ponytail. But even among all those standout elements, it’s Yeoh’s makeup at the 2024 Oscars that really has the people talking — how, exactly, did she get that luminous, immaculate glow with the perfect amount of definition through her eyes, lips, and complexion?

Celebrity artist Sabrina Bedrani created the look using a complete lineup of Dior Beauty favorites, drawing inspiration from Yeoh’s spangly gunmetal Balenciaga gown for a makeup moment that’s just as breathtaking. Bedrani tells TZR exclusively that the dress is always the key element for deciding what type of makeup to go for, aptly describing the finished product as “effortlessly beautiful and elegant.” It’s also always a collaborative process between Yeoh, hairstylist Robert Vetica, and herself, Bedrani explains. “Michelle is always very trustworthy and lets us do what we feel is the right look for the day.” Clearly, it’s a process that works beautifully.

Just below, Bedrani walks TZR through exactly what went in to bringing Yeoh’s stunning Oscars makeup look to life.

(+) Mike Coppola/Getty Images (+) Sabrina Bedrani INFO 1/2

Step one is always building out a neat, fresh complexion canvas — it’s the base for everything that follows. Bedrani used a blend of the Dior Forever Skin Glow Foundation in #2W and Dior Forever Glow Star Filter in #1, the latter added for extra radiance. In fact, she tells TZR that it’s one of her top tips for stunning red carper makeup in general. “The secret is always to make sure the skin prepped properly,” she explains. “For a dewy look like this one, having mixed a little of the new Dior Forever Star Filter into her Skin Glow Foundation was essential.” Luminous, starlit skin is one of Yeoh’s beauty signatures, so a touch of Dior Forever Glow Maximizer in Gold on her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose were a natural choice. To make it last all night, Bedrani sets the foundation with just a touch of powder, critical for any all-night event. Her favorite is the Dior Forever Natural Velvet Compact Foundation in #2N, and she says she even sends it off with Yeoh in her bag for touchups.

(+) Sabrina Bedrani For Dior (+) Sabrina Bedrani For Dior INFO 1/2

Yeoh’s sultry yet sophisticated eye makeup required just a few products to nail, staring with the Diorshow 5 Couleurs Eye Palette in #429 Toile de Jouy, a mix of softly shimmer, warm-toned pinks and browns. Then, Bedrani lined her eyes with the Diorshow On Stage Liner in #091 Matte Black, capping off the eyes with the fan-favorite Diorshow Mascara in #090 Black — it adds that full, fluttery effect that’s so alluring. Never one to neglect the brows, Bedrani actually uses two different products for Yeoh’s elegant arches: the Diorshow Brow Styler in #033 Grey Brown and Diorshow On Set Brow in #00 Universal Clear.

Sabrina Bedrani For Dior

“Finally, for her lips I first prepped with the Dior Addict Lip Glow Balm in #000 Universal Clear, then lined her lips with Rouge Dior Contour in #100 Nude Look before filling them in with Rouge Dior Lipstick in #100 Nude Look Velvet and adding Dior Addict Lip Maximer in #001 Pink on top,” Bedrani shares. The combination creates a plumped, pretty effect that doesn’t steal focus from the rest of Yeoh’s look. Along with that bit of powder, Bedrani says she sent Yeoh off to the red carpet armed with all of her lip products to keep everything look pristine through the notoriously lengthy ceremony.

When Yeoh took the stage late into the evening to present the award for Best Actress, she looked just as fresh as she did on the carpet.