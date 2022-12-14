It’s no secret that a fresh haircut can make you feel like a new person, even if it’s not that dramatic of a transformation. Whether you’re taking off some serious length or simply getting a trim, changing up your look can majorly boost your mood — which, for many, is much needed as the winter blues begin to set in. This week, Michelle Pfeiffer’s new bob haircut is reaffirming the power of a major chop, and you just might be convinced to book a salon appointment after seeing her new look.

Pfeiffer’s blonde locks have become a staple for the actress over the years, usually styled in soft waves that fall around her shoulders. But now, it seems, she’s ready for something new. On her Instagram feed yesterday, Pfeiffer revealed her “long overdue chop” courtesy of hairstylist Chris McMillan, who also works with other megastars like Jennifer Aniston and Selma Blair. In the photo, the star poses next to McMillan, showing off a blunt, face-framing bob haircut with slightly flipped-out ends. It’s looks like this is the shortest Pfeiffer’s hair has been since at least 2019, a refreshing revamp of her typical baby-blonde waves — and the relaxed smile she wears in McMillan’s photos suggests she’s already loving it.

On his own account, McMillan shared the key to cutting the perfect bob length on his clients. “Sometimes just a simple blunt cut at the collar bone does the trick,” he writes. “I always like to use the body and face shape to judge length. Sometimes keeping it simple makes a huge difference.”

You might associate short haircuts with the spring and summer, but blunt bobs are shaping up to be a huge trend this winter season. Jason Lee, hairstylist, colorist, and founder of Mela & Kera, previously told TZR that sleek styles are set to make a major comeback in 2023. “2022 was all about the return of the ‘90’s and early 2000’s, and now we are going to see those same styles becoming edgier and more aggressive yet extremely minimalist in styling,” the pro said.

That includes bobs — particularly, Lee noted, cuts that are blunt and sleek. If you want to try Pfeiffer’s bob for yourself at the salon, ask your stylist to take out any unnecessary bulkiness at the ends, keeping the hair all one length. The boxy style will allow the corners to have length and push the remaining hair to your face.