While all things sparkly and shiny have definitely been having a moment on the runway — simply check out the Spring 2024 collections of Carolina Herrera, Coperni, and Marni— it seems the look is starting to trickle into the red carpet scene, too. Just look to the sea of decked out celebrities arriving to the 30th Annual SAG Awards tonight, many of whom utilized the glamorous event as an opportunity to dress in all manner of eye-catching metallics.

Case in point: The Crown star Elizabeth Debecki, was an ethereal vision in an ornate crystal-covered Armani Privé gown with an open back, while presenter Jennifer Aniston — aka Queen Of LBDs — ditched her signature all black for a silver sheath. (True to form, though, she did carry a very simple and practical little black clutch.) Then there was Carey Mulligan, nominated for her role in Maestro, who went for a sculptural gold gown that made her look like a very chic gilded statue. And Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham dazzled in a glittering ruby red number made even more dramatic by a sultry side slit.

Take a closer peek at these stand out moments and more light-catching looks from this evening below.

Hannah Waddingham

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

If you’re going to wear a va-va-voom off-the-shoulder gown, why not pick one in a glimmering ruby tone? We love how TZR covergirl Waddingham played up the Marilyn Monroe vibes of her Tony Ward piece with a platinum blonde bob.

Carey Mulligan

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The actor looked so statuesque in a super-structured strapless Armani Privé design.

Jennifer Aniston

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Per usual, Aniston looked so streamlined and elegant in her Celine outfit.

Rachel Brosnahan

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Not quite gold, but not quite not, the moody shade of shine on the star’s Tamara Ralph dress certainly stands out in a crowd.

Melissa McCarthy

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

McCarthy made a fun statement in custom Puey Quinones with a mix of mega sleeves and liquid-like gunmetal fabric.

Emma Stone

Monica Schipper/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At first glances Stone’s strappy custom Louis Vuitton pick seems simple enough, but up close the silver beadwork is stunningly intricate.

Elizabeth Debicki

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Debicki shimmered throughout the affair in custom Armani Privé.