Meghan Markle's red carpet appearances are few and far between these days. But when the Duchess of Sussex does step out for a star-studded affair, the internet takes notice. Such was the case on Thursday night, when the Suits alum attended The Alliance for Children's Rights’ 34th Annual Champions for Children gala, wowing in a Ralph Lauren Collection gown.

Markle slipped into the label’s Shelly silk evening dress in dark navy, which was in step with her minimalist fashion sensibility. Priced at $3,900, the gown is defined by a strapless column silhouette, an interior bustier, and a body-skimming fit. Per the product description, the number’s cady fabric is made with the highest-quality silk crepe yarns — a fitting choice for the royal, who is known for her luxe wardrobe. The Shelly dress is available in black as well.

The With Love, Megan star punctuated the refined look with gold vintage Chanel clip-on earrings and her beloved Cartier pieces, including the brand’s Tank Française watch and Love bracelet. Stuart Weitzman’s Nudist sandals in black suede rounded out her red carpet ensemble. On the beauty front, Markle wore her signature dark brunette hair in a low bun, with face-framing strands left loose, paired with a soft, glowy makeup look.

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Though Prince Harry was notably absent from the event, Markle posed on the red carpet with close friend and co-founder of the Alliance of Moms, Kelly McKee Zajfen, who cradled her growing baby bump in a long-sleeve black gown. Additional photos show the pair alongside Katherine Pope, the President of Sony Pictures Television and an honoree at the event. Hosted at the Beverly Wilshire, the gala spotlighted stories of advocacy and justice for young people and families impacted by foster care.

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Markle’s appearance last night comes a day after she released a floral-themed set for her lifestyle brand, As Ever. In an Instagram video announcing the new launch, posted on Wednesday, the royal kept it casual in an understated V-neck cream sweater and coordinating trousers — further proof of her style versatility.