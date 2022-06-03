The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is underway and members of the royal family have gathered in London to celebrate the Queen’s 70-year tenure. For the regal affair, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their way across the pond for their debut appearance with the royal family since stepping down from their senior royal roles in 2020. One of the first event’s on the couple’s agenda was at St. Paul’s Cathedral for the national Service of Thanksgiving on June 3 and Markle brought her A-game for the occasion wearing an all-white Dior Haute Couture coat dress.

The Duchess of Sussex took a page out of Kate Middleton’s book for the occasion, utilizing her sister in law’s signature coat dress style to create a look that felt polished and appropriate for springtime. For an extra elevated flare, Markle styled the mid-length gown with a pair of matching cream gloves and a white oversized hat, ensuring her look had both of the key components for any regal ensemble. Her footwear also complemented the all-white look as she sported a pair of white suede Dior pumps. Finally, she added some sparkle to the monochromatic look by sporting dangly white gold earrings from Birks, which she wore back in November 2021 to the Salute to Freedom Gala.

Markle’s First Royal Appearance Since 2020:

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Proven by both Markle and Middleton’s adornment for the coat dress, the silhouette is the perfect way to bring a bit of sophistication to any warm weather affair that you may have on the calendar. If you’re heading to a luncheon, dress up the style by pairing it with coordinating pumps and a clutch. To keep the look a bit more casual, try pairing a colorful coat dress with beige ballet flats to curate a look that’s put together and functional.

Ahead, shop TZR’s regal-inspired coat dress picks — wear them while watching the Jubilee to get in on the action.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.