Megan Thee Stallion’s $28 Bikini Is From This Kendall Jenner-Approved Brand

If you think that Fourth of July outfits should consist strictly of the colors red, white, and blue, Megan Thee Stallion is here to prove you wrong. According to her social media, the star spent the weekend at the beach and ditched the traditional color palette in favor of a bold, statement-making look. Enter Stallion’s bikini set from I.AM.GIA, which was covered in a psychedelic, butterfly-inspired pattern and included none of the colors from the July 4 color trifecta. And the best part? The rapper’s bikini style is currently on sale for only $14 apiece.

Stallion shared her look via a carousel of snaps on Instagram, which were presumably taken before the star commenced with her holiday-adjacent festivities. (Fashion aficionados probably figured out the maker of her swimwear set thanks to the I.AM.GIA logos on both the top and bottom of her Nikki set.) I AM GIA’s swimwear offering is much beloved by other celebs, including Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian, and Elsa Hosk.

For starters, Jenner wore the brand’s beige Bambi bikini for a weekend getaway in Palm Springs in April 2021. Ariana Grande, too, wore a white bikini top from I.AM.GIA in her music video for “thank u, next.” Euphoria fans will note that the label has been a welcome guest on the show, too: Alexa Demie’s character Maddy Perez wore I.AM.GIA’s sultry co-ords more than a few times throughout the series.

In addition, Stallion’s bikini revealed how attuned she is to the ebbs and flows of the fashion cycle. Her set featured the en-vogue butterfly motif. (ICYMI, designer labels like Blumarine, Alberta Ferretti, and Chanel incorporated insect-inspired patterns into their Spring/Summer 2022 runway collections.) Here, the trend’s presence is subtle and even slightly abstract, thanks to I.AM.GIA’s psychedelic take on the butterfly print.

If you want to tap into the trend with Stallion’s beach-ready look, keep scrolling to scoop up her exact Nikki set, ahead. All of I.AM.GIA’s bikinis are currently on sale — so go ahead and add a few other splurge-worthy options into your virtual checkout cart.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.