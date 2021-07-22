Martha Stewart Launched A New Online Shop Curated By The Lifestyle Guru Herself

There’s been no shortage of ways to buy Martha Stewart-created and -curated products over the years. But as of now, it’s easier than ever to shop her home picks and designs. That’s thanks to Martha Stewart’s newly launched website, Martha.com — aka a “shop of shops” that houses the lifestyle guru’s own line, favorite products, and curated collections of aptly named “Good Things.”

“You can now go to my online shop @marthastewartshop for many of the beautiful, useful products I've designed over the years as well as offerings I have curated from favorite collections and Good Things,” Stewart wrote in a caption on her personal Instagram announcing the news. “I know it will soon be one of your most valuable resources for buying gifts and essentials for your home.”

Naturally, there’s plenty to choose from — Stewart’s never been one to hold back on sharing her suggestions. The online store features everything from outdoor living, decor, kitchen supplies, books, and even food and wine. And of course, the entrepreneur will also be consistently updating her selection of “Good Things” once a week, aka “exceptionally useful products that embody three core values: Function and innovation, quality at a value, and beauty,” according to the site.

The announcement immediately had fans going wild, making for a lively comments section in Stewart’s posts. Tamera Mowry, a lifestyle guru herself, commented “Beautiful” with a heart eyes emoji, while actor Michelle Trachtenberg aptly summed up the thoughts of many: “I am going. To. Need. Everything,” she wrote.

If you’re feeling the same, your best course of action to start would be heading to the roundup of Stewart’s favorite discoveries of the week, which currently include all your summer essentials. Start with the $29 stainless steel ice cream scoop by Sur La Table and the $1,399 Infinity x2 Kamado Grill by Grill Dome, and then finish your shopping trip with D'Artaganan steaks for $130 and white sturgeon caviar for $373 for an outdoor dinner party that’s worthy of Stewart herself. And don’t forget to make sure your landscaping is on point with the set of Angélique tulip bulbs, which retail for $19, and a beautiful $40 plant mister.

After you’ve exhausted that collection (for the week, at least) prepare to get lost in the rest of the new site’s offerings — or, continue on to shop some of TZR’s other favorites, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.