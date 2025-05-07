Maren Morris likes to bring something different to the table — in more ways than one. Just like her genre-crossing music career (her new album Dreamsicle is a whimsical cocktail of vibe-y Americana, ’70s rock, and synthy playful pop), her personal style also covers a garden variety of aesthetics. This sartorial flexibility was evident at Morris’ recent TZR cover shoot in Nashville, where the musician donned three looks as she posed on eclectic furniture at local vintage treasure trove Lykke Haus. From a classic jeans and T-shirt moment to a bright green velvet fringed gown, the single mom channeled both her love for a classic neutral combo as well as her occasional need for a colorful rhinestone cowgirl moment. That’s just Maren — and her longtime stylist Dani Michelle can certainly attest to her versatility.

Indeed, over the past year, the duo has truly spanned the style spectrum. From performing at the Democratic National Convention back in August in a demure white bejeweled David Koma suit to taking the stage at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in a barely there fringed skirt set, Morris certainly has range.

“Maren loves fashion; that’s my favorite part: She’s open to try anything,” says Michelle to TZR. “She really trusts the process, and we are always making new looks and moments. We love to try new designers, new shapes. She just wants to feel great, and it allows us to continue to have new moments.”

Morris’ style has naturally evolved since her first major label album Hero debuted in 2016, placing her smack dab in the spotlight, but Michelle says the style mission has generally stayed the same: to feel cool and sexy. Indeed, the singer isn’t afraid to show a little skin on stage, often opting for flirty mini dresses and fun cut-out details to turn on the smolder. Although, said smolder is not without its mishaps: Morris went viral back in August of 2024, when she experienced a wardrobe malfunction courtesy of a high-slit denim maxi skirt, which some thought revealed a commando moment. True to her easy-going nature, the singer essentially laughed it off, confirmed that she was in fact wearing underwear, and chalked it up to a fashion lesson learned.

When asked about her experience in collaborating with the Grammy winner, Michelle is quick to wax poetic about the musician and their easy, effortless working relationship. “First, she trusts the process and really lets me do my job — she really is supportive of my vision ’cause she knows I only want the best for her,” says Michelle, whose celebrity clientele also includes Hailey Bieber, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Kendall Jenner. “Two, she knows what she likes. I can show her a whole rack of options and she knows exactly what she wants to try and wear.”

In that vein, Morris and Michelle are also staunchly aware of what they’re working with in terms of stature. “Maren is little,” says the stylist. “She’s just over 5 foot, so we really have to take proportions into account when we shop and style.”

Morris herself seconds this, explaining that she has to have most of her clothing tailored to fit her petite frame. “Obviously, I’ve learned how to dress more for my body type,” she says in an interview with TZR. “I’m really short, so there’s certain things that just look terrible on me.” At 35, she’s embraced more of a “vanilla-beige” aesthetic for her day-to-day, off-duty moments, opting for quality classic items that will stand the test of time over of-the-moment silhouettes. “I think just being able to know you found a great pair of jeans, live in them forever, and take care of them,” she says of her style priorities.

In the end, it’s this very self-awareness and down-to-earth nature that have been a constant draw for Michelle: “She is one of the kindest, most thoughtful artists that shows so much respect and support to her team, the community, her fans, and the world she believes in.”