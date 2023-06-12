There are always a number of celebrity fashion moments worthy of discussion at the Tony Awards, which celebrates Broadway talents. You likely remember Jessica Chastain’s swoon-worthy baby pink silk Gucci gown or Cynthia Erivo’s dreamy Giambattista Valli couture outfit at last year’s affair. This time around at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, it was Lupita Nyong’o silver breastplate look that stole the show — and shut down social media in the process.

On June 11, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor, who was styled by Micaela Erlanger, arrived at the United Palace in Washington Heights, New York, wearing a custom metallic piece made by Misha Japanwala, a Pakistani artist and fashion designer. “Honored, humbled, strengthened and energized to don this breastplate created by @mishajapanwala, which she cast and molded of my body,” Nyong’o wrote in an Instagram caption. “In her artistic process, she creates a realistic and true record of a person’s body as an act of resistance and celebration, and an insistence on being allowed to exist freely in our bodies.”

The celebrity teamed the one-of-a-kind look with a black velvet jacket and coordinating trousers, which gave the adventurous outfit a polished touch. As for Nyong’o’s accessories, she carried a Venezia box clutch courtesy of The Bella Rosa Collection. Then, De Beers’ jewelry, including diamond earrings and shiny silver rings, upped the ante.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

And Nyong’o’s beauty moment, which celebrity makeup artist Nick Barose created, deserves a shout out, too. The award-winning actor stunned with her glowy skin, statement lids, and a glossy red lip. Moreover, Nyong’o’s jaw-dropping henna tattoo on her head was done by artist Sabeen Marghoob.

Though you may have a hard time finding a silver breastplate online (perhaps try calling Misha Japanwala herself for a custom piece?), you can shop a similar surrealist top along with velvet blazers and black trousers. Then, finish the look with an understated clutch and dazzling jewelry à la Nyong'o.