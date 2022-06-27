There’s no denying that Lizzo is on fire lately with her radio favorite hits like About Damn Time and Good As Hell. And as of late she’s been equally as influential with her beauty choices, even taking to TikTok to share some of her go-to beauty rituals (like aloe vera for sunburn). When the star showed up on 2022 BET Awards red carpet last night, her look was quick to draw attention. According to a post on her stylist Jason Rembert’s page, Lizzo’s BET Awards Look comprised a custom navy blue Gucci gown complete with a thigh high slit, low cut neckline, and black feather trim that, in true Lizzo fashion, really brought the drama.

The chart topper’s spiraled strands were at the hands of celebrity hairstylist Shelby Swain and celebrity makeup artist Alexx Mayo was responsible for glam. Nail pro Eri Ishizu created a glimmering multi-dimensional manicure to complement the shimmery dress. If you’re sitting at the edge of your seat wondering what went into Lizzo’s sultry makeup look, you’ll be pleased to know that Mayo used all Charlotte Tilbury products to get Lizzo’s gorgeous glow — even down to skin prep. To give her the best glow possible the pro used the brand’s new Glow Toner on clean skin followed by a face cream and a face oil.

According to his Instagram Mayo used a base of the Airbrush Flawless Foundation topped off with the Beautiful Skin Bronzer in Tan for definition. Her moody eye makeup and cat eye were thanks to the ‘Instant Eye Palette’ in ‘Smokey Eyes Are Forever’ and her nude lips were traced with a base of ‘Lip Cheat’ in the shade ‘Pillow Talk Intense’.

To get Lizzo’s nail look, Ishizu started by shaping and prepping her long nails. All the OPI products she used are professional grade (meaning you can’t purchase them unless you’re licensed pro). But for reference, she started with a base of OPI GelColor in “Black Onyx” and then applied OPI GelColor in “Twilight Tones” for a glittery effect.

But don’t worry, if you want to get a similar shade, check out the similar options below, plus all the other products that went into Lizzo’s unforgettable look.

