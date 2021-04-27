This Upcoming Makeup Launch Will Help You Channel Lizzo's Birthday Weekend Energy

April 27 might be Lizzo’s birthday, but really, it’s her birthday month. The music icon has been sharing snippets of her birthday weekend on Instagram, which has included a trip to Las Vegas, museum-worthy nude photoshoots with friends, and vintage Jean Paul Gaultier. Though if you were a beauty fan, you probably noticed her makeup first and foremost — or more aptly, the gorgeous blush she wore in multiple pics. Well, here’s a big spoiler: It’s KVD Beauty’s upcoming ModCon Liquid-Gel Blush, which launches May 28.

In other words, the vegan beauty brand has yet another soon-to-be-viral product drop on its hands (following the Good Apple foundation that’s been everywhere lately). The ModCon Liquid-Gel Blush will be available on KVDBeauty.com, Ulta.com, Sephora.com, and in-store at Sephora in May for $26 a pop. Although a lot of details about the blush are still under wraps, Lizzo is wearing the shade Glasscade courtesy of KVD Beauty Veritas Artistry member Anthony Nguyen.

“Loved doing this fresh and natural glam! Brushed brows, scattered lashes, and playing with yet to be launched @kvdbeauty ModCon Liquid Gel Blush in ‘Glasscade’ for a rich flush, and XO Lipgloss in ‘Zinnia’ for that soft peach pout,” Nguyen captioned an Instagram post featuring Lizzo and the soon-to-launch blush. The blush appears to be a deep, classic red that works great with the artist’s warm-toned hair, sheeny lips, and simple eye makeup.

A few details about the formula are already available, too. Although it’ll fall in the liquid blush category, KVD Beauty calls it a “gelly skin” blush. In typical KVD Beauty fashion, it looks like the packaging is going to pop, with a black and clear design and a thin applicator tip. Three other buildable shades will be available besides Glasscade: Dewality, Glowlita, and Luminary.

More shades equals more styles. It’s something to keep in mind if you want to recreate Lizzo’s birthday weekend for yourself — or at least her makeup. Make sure you follow KVD Beauty’s social media to learn more about the ModCon Liquid-Gel Blush as details emerge.