It's been a good couple of months for Princess Diana fans. First, Emma Corrin took a star-making turn on The Crown Season 4, where viewers were finally introduced to the young princess' story, and now, the first look at Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, in her upcoming movie, Spencer, (Diana's last name), is here. Fans of the iconic princess will recognize the bold '80s esthetic — the first glimpse shows Stewart with Diana's signature choppy, blonde bob, a hat covered with netting, a red blazer, and a black silk pussybow turtleneck blouse. Though Stewart's features are sharper and narrower than Diana's were, the transformation is somehow, still, utterly uncanny — as in, you may have to blink to be sure you're really looking at Kristen Stewart.

Courtesy of Neon

According to Variety, the movie, "the film focuses on one weekend in the life of Princess Diana, as she spends the Christmas holiday with the Royal Family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, and decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles," and "filming will take place in Germany and the U.K. and a fall 2021 launch is anticipated. 2022 marks the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death."

Stewart spoke to Variety about the role, saying, "Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life. It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name: Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her." 2021 giving you something to look forward to already.