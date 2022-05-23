Week two of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival is underway and the schedule is stacked with highly-anticipated screenings, from Austin Butler’s latest feature Elvis to the David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydreams. Celebrities are arriving to Cannes not only for the viewings and parties, but to also take part in press promotions if they themselves star in the films. By accepting this invitation though, stars are tasked with showing up in red carpet-worthy looks. The latest to accept this fashion challenge was Kristen Stewart, who paired combat boots with jean shorts while heading out for a stroll in the coastal city on May 23.

Stewart made a case for wearing the chunky boot in the summer, as the shoe is typically styled with fall/winter garments — think leggings and sweaters or a cute mini dress with a leather jacket. Instead of wearing the footwear with a cozy look, however, she opted for a pair of baggy jean shorts and mid-calf length white socks. The laid-back look tapped into Stewart’s penchant for West Coast casual wear. It should be noted though, that her pieces were luxe despite their nonchalant designs. Her crop top was from Chanel while Fleur Du Mal boxer briefs peeked out from underneath her denim cutoffs. In line with the rockstar feel of this look, she shielded her eyes with dark-tinted sunglasses and sported a chunky silver chain necklace with a dangling oversized lock charm. The finishing touch to the edgy ensemble was, of course, her lace-up black combat boots.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

No matter what your style preference is, Stewart’s out-on-the-town outfit proves that the combat boot is a must-have in everyone’s closets. For the warmer days ahead, take a page out of her book and wear the footwear with a pair of jean shorts and a T-shirt when running out for coffee or meeting friends for a lunch date. If you’re looking to dress up the chunky shoe, try styling it with a flowing maxi dress.

While the designer of her footwear is unknown for now, there are many similar styles available for you to shop ahead. If you typically go for contemporary and classic designers, turn to luxury fashion houses like Gucci and Jimmy Choo for upscale versions of the boot that are made to last. On the other hand, if you want to support smaller brands like Ukrainian label Kachorovska, shop its selection of combat boots that come in a variety of hues.