The Best Hair Extensions For Pulling Off A Celebrity-Level Transformation
Short-to-long celebrity hair transformations don't happen because stars somehow know the secret to growing out 10 inches of hair in 24 hours and have yet to tell everyone else. They happen because of wigs and the very best hair extensions in the game. That said, really great extensions — that look natural and match your hair texture — will make you wonder just how a stylist pulled it off.
Example A being Kaia Gerber's most recent hair change. The model popped onto Instagram Dec. 15 to drop three pics in time with Saint Laurent's Spring/Summer 2021 collection, wearing the belt-bag-over-shorts combo seen in the dune-trekking video and, more importantly, so much hair. It was a departure from Gerber's signature bob that friends and fans were quick to notice; in the words of Ashley Benson's comment on the post, "Hair!!!!!!!!!"
And how do you get to nine-exclamation-point level hair? This is where extensions come in if you have a bob or lob, or want to thicken up your longer look. There are endless options out there, including brands, colors, styles, and so on. If you can think of how you'd like your hair to look, or how long you want it to be, you can achieve it with the right tools.
How long the extensions actually stay in your hair depends on your application method, though, as well as which type of hair extension you spring for. It might go without saying, but any in-salon applications typically have a better chance at lasting longer and stronger than at-home clip-ins or styles.
But that's not to say you can't just clip your extension right back in, or redo a braid. For those that want to style their hair all on their own, keep reading for the best at-home hair extensions to try.
Try out clip-in extensions once, and you'll understand why Bellami's Silk Seam line exists — the sleeker wefts are created to blend and lay more naturally once they're applied. Smart, if you're going to take the plunge and get extensions that use Remy human hair versus synthetic.
If you have thicker, curly hair, you'll need more extensions — placed just right around your head and hair — to balance out your natural volume. This set from Indique offers five different weft sizes, so you can customize the placement to blend into your style.
Speaking of curls. Bebonia specializes in them, and offers hair extensions in three different curl categories, including spirals and ringlets.
Used by celebs and influencers alike, Hidden Crown excels at variety. Its shade selection is hard to beat, and it features halo extensions, hair toppers, clip-ins, and faux ponytails.
Luxy is another brand that incorporates professional-looking highlights and lowlights. This set uses a rich chocolate brown Remy hair mingled with natural black and flexible silicone wefts.
Latched & Hooked's colors and expertise is helpful for those on the market for long, dreamy braids. (So, no clips here.) Remember that you will need to buy more than one pack if you're shopping for multi-braid styles like box braids — the product description recommends six to seven.
If you're newer to extensions, synthetic hair truly is a smart option — it lets you figure out if you can handle the weight and pull before you've invested some serious money. Just make sure you buy either a set or enough extensions to match your volume or curl pattern, because just ordering one and expecting it to do all the work for you is where true heartbreak can live.