Short-to-long celebrity hair transformations don't happen because stars somehow know the secret to growing out 10 inches of hair in 24 hours and have yet to tell everyone else. They happen because of wigs and the very best hair extensions in the game. That said, really great extensions — that look natural and match your hair texture — will make you wonder just how a stylist pulled it off.

Example A being Kaia Gerber's most recent hair change. The model popped onto Instagram Dec. 15 to drop three pics in time with Saint Laurent's Spring/Summer 2021 collection, wearing the belt-bag-over-shorts combo seen in the dune-trekking video and, more importantly, so much hair. It was a departure from Gerber's signature bob that friends and fans were quick to notice; in the words of Ashley Benson's comment on the post, "Hair!!!!!!!!!"

And how do you get to nine-exclamation-point level hair? This is where extensions come in if you have a bob or lob, or want to thicken up your longer look. There are endless options out there, including brands, colors, styles, and so on. If you can think of how you'd like your hair to look, or how long you want it to be, you can achieve it with the right tools.

How long the extensions actually stay in your hair depends on your application method, though, as well as which type of hair extension you spring for. It might go without saying, but any in-salon applications typically have a better chance at lasting longer and stronger than at-home clip-ins or styles.

But that's not to say you can't just clip your extension right back in, or redo a braid. For those that want to style their hair all on their own, keep reading for the best at-home hair extensions to try.

