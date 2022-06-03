A Gorgeous Card Game Designed To Get People Talking More Openly About Menopause? Deal Me In

The term “menopause” can be traced back to a French physician in 1821. This, of course, was a time when women’s healthcare left a lot to be desired. But even 200 years later, there is still a persistent stigma around discussing menopause — despite it being something that roughly half the population will experience at some point. We all deserve a future free of menopause shame (and the feeling of isolation that can come along with it). And that is the vision behind Kindra’s Say More Conversation & Journaling Cards, a game designed to normalize and make space for honest reflections about aging.

What Exactly Are The ‘Say More Conversation Cards’?

Say More is a beautifully designed deck of conversation starters and journaling prompts that was created to make it easier to check in with yourself or loved ones who are going through menopause. By creating an opening for deeper conversations, Say More can help change the way we talk about (or don’t talk about) aging and everything that comes along with it.

Self-care brand Kindra partnered with Omisade Burney-Scott, creator of the multimedia project The Black Girl’s Guide to Surviving Menopause, to dream up the Say More Conversation Cards. The game builds on decades of advocacy, philanthropy, and community-building for Burney-Scott, a self-described “Black southern 7th generation native North Carolinian feminist, mother, and healer.”

Each Say More deck features 100 question cards and 24 wild cards that encourage self-exploration and candid conversation. The cards are broken down into four elements: air, earth, fire, and water. To start, you’ll shuffle each element collection separately. If you’re playing with others, you’ll each choose a set number of cards from each element (Kindra recommends at least three cards per element for a rich discussion, though the game can be tailored to what works best for you). If you’re playing alone, you can grab a notebook and use the cards as journaling prompts.

Unlike the typical card games that rely on lightning-fast reflexes or knee-jerk responses, Say More is a game where taking time to reflect is a good thing.

Who Are The ‘Say More Conversation Cards’ Right For?

Even if you aren’t going through menopause yourself, chances are, someone close to you is or will be. In the U.S. alone, more than 1 million women reach menopause each year. Research is still very binary, and that number would be even larger if it took into account trans men, non-binary people, and gender-expansive people.

The experience of menopause is unique for everyone, and it can have both physical and psychological effects. That’s all the more reason why we need to talk about it. And a compassionately designed card game feels like an accessible place to start.

