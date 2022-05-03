By now, you’ve probably seen plenty of buzz over Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look. Not only did the star appear in an iconic gown worn by none other than Marilyn Monroe, but she debuted newly bleached hair along with her signature contoured glam. Of course, any beauty lover knows that no makeup look is complete without the proper skin care prep — especially at an event as major as the Met Gala — and Kim K made sure to get in plenty of glowy hydration.

Kardashian’s longtime makeup artist and founder of Makeup By Mario, Mario Dedivanovic, gave her skin a boost of refreshing nourishment using four products from luxury skin care line Augustinus Bader, which he shared in an Instagram post along with a shot of the star gracing the famous Met steps. First, he cleansed her face using the Augustinus Bader The Cream Cleansing Gel, a gentle gel-cream formula that lightly lathers so it doesn’t strip the skin. Next, using a cotton pad, he dabbed the Augustinus Bader The Essence all over her face. This multi-tasker combines the powers of a mild chemical exfoliant, toner, and essence all in one, so this product did a lot of the heavy lifting.

“Once The Essence had absorbed on her skin, I then applied Augustinus Bader The Cream to moisturize,” Dedivanovic revealed in his Instagram post. The key to Kardashian’s glow, however, was strategically placed face oil that gave her skin a highlighted effect. “For extra moisturize[sic] and dewiness,” he continued, “I added a few drops of Augustinus Bader The Face Oil around the cheekbones and the brow bones.”

This extra dose of glow made Kardashian’s smoky eye, contoured cheeks, and soft nude lip all the more radiance, upping the look’s show-stopping glamour even further.

Ahead, check out the hydrating lineup that Dedivanovic used on the star for her iconic 2022 Met Gala appearance.

