No matter how flawless your favorite famous faces may appear, celebrities really are just like the rest of the world. While they certainly have access to the best in beauty, they too sometimes struggle with skin and hair that just won’t cooperate. That’s when some tricks of the trade truly come in handy. You know that effortlessly dewy glow A-listers always seem to possess? Maybe it’s genetics, but almost certainly they have their makeup artists and a few go-to products to thank. The good news is, some are willing the share their secrets. Like Kendall Jenner, for example, who just revealed the drugstore highlighter she uses to get glass skin in just one swipe.

Of course true “glass skin” starts with great skin care, but to get that impossibly luminous look celebrities are able to achieve, the right highlighter is key. And as a L'Oréal Paris Global Ambassador, of course Jenner didn’t have to look far to find one that gives her that lit-from-within glow while being so easy to use. On Feb. 2, the supermodel took to Instagram to show off her latest beauty tip, which involves applying the brand’s Lumi Le Glass and Glow Highlighter Stick to the high points of her face for an instantly illuminated effect.

“This glow,” Jenner captioned the post, in which she’s holding up the recently launched, lightweight highlighter stick. Although the 818 founder didn’t share the exact details of how she uses this $13 product, her trusted makeup artist Mary Phillips did. Phillips, who has been working with Jenner for years now and is responsible for some of her most memorable beauty looks, gave a mini tutorial on where and how she uses the glow-giving stick, which she praised for its melt-in formula and dewy yet natural finish.

“I love when skin looks like skin,” Phillips explains in the Instagram reel as she shows how easy the Le Glass sticks are to use. She starts with just a swipe of the Glassy Pearl Eclat shade, creating a C-shape from the cheekbone to the brow bone. Then, with the help of a small detail brush, she uses a pinpoint highlight technique to add a little highlight to her nose and the inner corners of her eyes. Phillips says you can stick to this simple trick or mix and match with the other five available shades, which include both translucent and pearl finishes. Add your other makeup must-haves and voilà, instant glass skin worthy of the spotlight.