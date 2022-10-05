Someway, somehow, newly appointed Princess of Wales Kate Middleton always manages to nail seasonal dressing, even in those tricky in-between periods. On Oct 5, in her first solo appearance since assuming her new title, the royal proved she was the Princess of transitional outfits as well, donning a vibrant yellow Karen Millen midi dress that, at first glance read very summer. However, a closer look at the ensemble and you see it’s actually very fall-appropriate, especially considering the manner in which it’s styled.

Firstly, the dress itself is a richer mustard shade, which can lean very autumn — think fall leaves and jewel tones. Also, Middleton (who was paying a visit to the Royal Surrey County Hospital's maternity unit) accessorized the dress with deep navy suede pumps and a matching navy clutch. So seasonal, right?

If the look proves anything it’s that bright and bold colors can still work through the cold-weather months. In fact, the fall 2022 runways doubled down on a number of light and bright hues including orange, fuchsia, cobalt, and — that’s right — yellow. Yes, everyone from Giambatista Valli and Jil Sander to Coperni embraced the sunny shade in their collections.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

And if a full dress feels like too big of a jump into the color pool, you can still channel Middleton’s yellow look in a more subtle ways. Perhaps you go the accessory route and pair a mustard handbag with an otherwise neutral look. Or perhaps you pair a sunny-colored blouse or crisp button-down with some roomy denim and loafers. There are definitely ways to make this color wearable for any aesthetic this season.

That said, if you have your eye on the Princess of Wales’ outfit formula, shop the items below (including her exact dress, which is likely to sell out soon). Cheers to all things mellow yellow for fall.

