By now, virtually everyone is familiar — at least to a degree — with the aesthetic protocols that comes part and parcel with being a princess. Though the rules for royalty are still a bit strict, they’ve certainly loosened up over the past 20-odd years. Few, though, can walk the line between a classic, conservative look and modern-day trends like Kate Middleton. Even when she’s done up in a bold power suit, she still manages to bring some timeless yet sultry elements to the look. Forget everyday bags or glittering jewelry — Kate Middleton’s dark brown hair and matching smoky eye makeup just so happens to be the mot versatile accessories in her repertoire.

The Princess of Wales stepped out in London on Monday — with William in tow, of course — to kick off her latest charity initiative, a foundation centered around early childhood development called Shaping Us. At the event, Middleton wore a bold red blazer with a (relatively) plunging neckline, complete with matching trousers. To complement her shiny, mocha-toned hair, Middleton’s makeup featured a bold, warm-toned brown eyeshadow packed and blended to add depth and dimension, topped off with a defining stripe of gently winged, lash-enhancing eyeliner. Though darker than Middleton usually wears to daytime engagements, the deep brown eyeshadow added just enough evening elegance to the event look.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Accompanying Middleton’s vibrant suit and high-glam makeup seems to be a new hair color for 2023, too. While the royal’s hair is usually accented by warm highlights or a gold-tinged tone, Kate Middleton’s current hair color is a deep, shiny chocolate that might be her darkest hair color in years — or ever. On Tuesday, fans got an even better look at the royal’s fresh new shade.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Over the past few years, Middleton’s made an effort to exit her fashion and beauty comfort zones, opting for glittering gowns, interesting hair textures, and bolder makeup than ever before. And clearly, it’s working very well for her — Middleton look as much like a red carpet regular as a royal these days.