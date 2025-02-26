Kate Hudson’s new comedy series, Running Point is almost here — it hits Netflix on Feb. 27. So, to no surprise, the show’s leading lady (and executive producer) is booked and busy. Feb. 25 was one of her most eventful days yet. First, she was spotted live on Good Morning America. A few hours later, her cover story for Bustle dropped online, and caused quite a stir. Then, she stopped by The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to chat all things Running Point. But wait — that’s not all. Dressed in a sheer Saint Laurent skirt set (her third luxe look of the day), Hudson ended her mini press tour with an evening out in NYC.

While en route to The Polo Bar, Ralph Lauren’s restaurant in the heart of Manhattan, Hudson was snapped by the paparazzi in her final ‘fit of the day. The fashion muse got her hands on two Saint Laurent staples, starting with a silk maxi skirt. Designed by creative director, Anthony Vaccarello, the chocolate brown number was partially transparent, and featured a smocked basque waist, plus a ruffled hem. Then, the Glass Onion actor paired it with a leather jacket in a lighter brown shade. She buttoned the topper up completely and cinched her waist with a matching belt. From there, Hudson continued the color theme with pointy leather boots, courtesy of Bared Footwear. Her purse of the evening was a woven leather tote bag from Ulla Johnson, which debuted on the Spring 2025 runway in September. Gold drop earrings completed the Golden Globe Award winner’s cool co-ord.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

The best part about Hudson’s enviable ensemble? Most of her exact pieces are still available to shop — for now, that is. Channel the icon’s boho-chic moment via the curated edit below.