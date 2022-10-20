All the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery events called for killer outfits, and oh, did Kate Hudson deliver. (The film is a sequel to 2019’s Knives Out, and Hudson joins the cast as Birdie Jay, a media personality turned sweatband brand owner who is super fashionable, albeit controversial, as she can’t seem to stay out of scandal.) Styled by Sophie Lopez, Hudson’s premiere outfits for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery ran the gamut and seemed to appeal to the location of each event.

For a red carpet appearance in the quaint Bay Area town of Mill Valley, for example, the actor wore a velvet and beaded garden party-style dress. Two weeks later, on Oct. 17 in London, she stunned in a black and white peplum gown, with the kind of simplicity that could complement the backdrop of 5 Hertford Street, a private members’ club in the English capital. Then, on Oct. 19, she went for a more sexy take on feminine dressing in a glitzy and glamorous, mermaid-inspired cutout gown that one could picture in lively Madrid. (Though, her red flamenco-like dress in Toronto would have worked just as well.)

To see for yourself, TZR compiled a roundup of Hudson’s stellar looks thus far. Find what she wore and where, ahead.

Pablo Cuadra/WireImage

On Oct. 19 in Madrid, the actor stunned in a cutout sequin and purple halter-neck dress from Halpern’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. She accessorized with Messika jewelry.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

A power suit will always feel polished and chic on the red carpet — nay, blue carpet. Here, Hudson wore a lime green set from Gabriela Hearst while attending the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery photocall, also in Madrid. She wore the Stephanie blazer and Vesta Pant in fluorescent green wool from the Resort 2023 collection.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix

The actor looked stunning in a black and white peplum gown from Christian Siriano’s Resort 2023 collection while attending a drinks reception for the film in London.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

At the 66th BFI London Film Festival, Hudson opted for a chocolate-colored furry coat and a cutout dress from Saint Laurent.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

The actor proved she’s a style chameleon who is able to rock anything, from a power suit to a glamorous gown to a playful crop top and skirt set. This look was from Valentino while her shoes were from BY FAR.

Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images

For an ultra sweet and feminine fashion moment in Mill Valley, California, Hudson slipped into this floral green body-hugging dress from Erdem.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

At The 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, Hudson graced the red carpet in a Carolina Herrera column gown with matching red platform pumps.