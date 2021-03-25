For the past few months, one type of fringe has reigned supreme — curtain bangs. But Kacey Musgraves’ new ultra blunt bangs are a reminder that curtain bangs are just one way to try the look. There are definitely bolder possibilities in the category and the country singer makes a strong case for taking risks.

In a series of Instagram posts, Musgraves showed off the new look — and fun green eyeshadow makeup to complement the chop. She tagged the pros, too — her regular makeup artist Moani Lee and regular hair stylist, Giovanni Delgado. In the first post, simply captioned with two emojis, “🧪💕”, you can see video of Lee working on Musgraves’ brows with a fine pencil.

In the second post, also of the slideshow variety, the singer’s first image is of a Game Boy Color (‘90s kids know), which Musgraves captioned “I don’t wanna play your game, boy. Cleanin’ up the messes that you make. Keep playin’ your game, boy, if you wanna see me walk away.”

Finally, in the third post, she shows off the completed look, and captions it “blunt 🔪💜.” Though you’d need a salon appointment to get Musgraves’ hair makeover, you can totally DIY the bold eyes. Lee did a look with a heavy focus on the lids (the Grammy winner’s lips are in her now-signature natural light pink color). Her brows are bold and filled in, her lashes are fluffy, and she has a thick cat-eye liner look, alongside the green shadow.

Interested in taking a page from Musgraves’ book? Check out her new look below (to bookmark for your next hair appointment) and shop similar eyeshadows below:

