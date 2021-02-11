J.Lo cycles through so many manicures, you'd think you'd be exhausted. But, nope, just nonstop inspiration from Lopez and the man behind the manis, Tom Bachik. The latest in Jennifer Lopez's inspirational nail looks is a pretty pink so evocative of springtime you can just about feel warmer weather in the not-so-distant horizon. Although sometimes it can feel necessary to reserve such light, playful colors for when it's actually spring — and stick to moody burgundy, red, and navy-type hues in the darker, colder months — this mani is proof that that's certainly not a hard and fast rule.

Bachik took his Instagram followers behind the scenes of Lopez's recent Coach shoot, even revealing the exact polish (CND in Soft Peony) he used for her fun look. Though the exact shade is a Shellac option, there are certainly non-gel versions available, making it easier to DIY the color.

The key is (like Bachik did for Lopez) to pick a shade that will pop against your complexion. The CND shade is not a particularly bright tone of pink, but pops against J.Lo's sun-kissed skin—so depending on your skin tone, a range of pinks will do the trick!

Below, shop a range of favorites:

@tombachik

@tombachik

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.