Jennifer Lopez is the queen of sultry glam, and her appearance at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival proved that tenfold. The multi-hyphenate attended the premiere of her Netflix documentary Halftime in a daring cutout dress and a sleek half-up hairstyle. However, her greenish-gold eyeshadow moment (created by makeup artist Mary Phillips) is a captivating twist on her usual smoky eye — not to mention, it makes her eye color seriously pop. The shadows are beautifully balanced with flushed cheeks (a trend making the rounds on TikTok at the moment) and a glossy nude lip.

According to a press release, Phillips describes her inspiration as, “Glowing goddess — sublime skin, antiqued green-gold smoldering eyes, and the perfect rosy flush.” She also shared that she used a variety of products from Pat McGrath Labs to achieve Lopez’s goddess makeup look, including a brand new blush duo and highlighting powder that both are set to drop on June 10.

To perfect Lopez’s skin, Phillips first applied the Pat McGrath Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Setting Powder. She then dusted the Pat McGrath Divine Blush Duo in the shade Divine Rose II onto the apples of her cheeks and the Pat McGrath Divine Glow Highlighter in the shade Golden Moonlight to the tops of her cheekbones and bridge of the nose.

For her show-stopping eye look, Phillips started by defining the crease with the shade Taboo, a light neutral brown, from the Pat McGrath Mothership VI: Midnight Sun Palette. She then applied the green-gold shade Wickey Envy all over the lids and along the lash line. For added definition, Phillips applied Pat McGrath PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in Shade to her waterline before applying Pat McGrath FetishEYES Mascara.

Finally, Phillips lined Lopez’s lips with the Pat McGrath PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil in Structure and the Pat McGrath LUST: GlossTM in Gold Allure.

And there you have it — the perfect smoky golden goddess look. Below, check out the lineup of Pat McGrath products Phillips used on Lopez to recreate all the glowy magic.

