Jennifer Lopez’s Jewelry Collection Is Surprisingly All About Subtle Glam

She has her everyday staples.

By Jordan Goldberg
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
Jennifer Lopez is a fashion icon as she’s most lauded for her glamorous and extravagant style. When it comes to Lopez’s everyday jewelry collection, however, she surprisingly leans into more minimalist pieces — save for her engagement ring that is.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

See the star’s go-to jewelry styles ahead, then shop similar items to get her look. Most of her baubles are more classic and timeless than you may expect.

Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

