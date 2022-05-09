There are several fashion houses that are guaranteed to stay relevant — think Hermès, Chanel, and Gucci. That’s because the offerings from these legacy labels are often made with top-tier craftsmanship and attention to detail. You can find items that exemplify this in each house as every luxury retailer carries its signature items that withstand the test of time and trends — for Dior, it’s the Lady Dior bag, Louis Vuitton: the Neverfull. And of course, there’s the timeless H belt from Hermès, which Jennifer Lopez recently wore to celebrate Mother’s Day.

On May 9, Lopez and her twin children, Emme and Max, attended a Mother’s Day brunch at the SoHo House in Malibu, California. While leaving the exclusive members-only club, Lopez showed off the perfect ensemble for a beachside breakfast. For the occasion, Lopez sported a monochromatic look, tucking a white button-down into a pair of white wide-leg pants. She added depth to the outfit by layering a Jonathan Simkhai cardigan over the matching ensemble. In typical J.Lo fashion, she polished off the look with oversized Max Mara sunglasses, her Hermès Birkin Bag, and the timeless H buckle belt. For the occasion, J.Lo used the classic belt to add a pop of color to her all-white look, making it the luxe showstopper in the singer’s ensemble.

J.Lo At SoHo House

Ever since the H buckle belt debuted in 1967, celebrities, stylists, and tastemakers have turned to the accessory as a way to elevate any outfit and add a touch of sophistication. To name a few, Chiara Ferragni, Olivia Culpo, and Alessandra Ambrosio have all worn the closet staple as the luxurious finishing touch to their looks. The best part about the Hermès accessory is that it is versatile — it can be dressed up when styled over a maxi dress or dressed down when paired with jeans and a T-shirt.

J.Lo Wearing The Hermès Belt Over The Years

Lopez seen in the H buckle belt back in 2019. Lopez styled her H belt with another all-white look in 2018.

No matter what the occasion is, the H buckle belt will take any outfit to the next level. Ahead, shop the timeless staple, as well as similar options should the Hermès belt be out of your budget.