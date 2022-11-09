Jennifer Aniston Wore A Bikini Circa 1995 In Her Latest ‘Allure’ Cover

It’s no secret that fashion trends from the ‘90s are seeing a resurgence in 2022. Everyone, including celebrities, are looking to this decade for inspiration. Take Jennifer Aniston’s bikini on Allure’s latest cover issue, for example. The swimsuit top came from Chanel’s Spring/Summer 1996 ready-to-wear collection (it showed in Fall of 2015) and perfectly encapsulated that decade’s confident, unapologetic spirit. Given that Aniston — and alter ego Rachel Green from Friends — were both the ultimate ‘90s style icons, it feels appropriate that her main look includes a nostalgic piece. Additionally, this December 2022 cover marks the very last print issue for the Condé Nast glossy, so of course the magazine went all out in styling Aniston for the shoot.

Fashion stylist Shibon Kennedy, who curated the pieces for the shoot, sourced the coveted vintage bikini top from El Cycèr. (The online retailer sells rare, archival items from fashion house like Chanel, Roberto Cavalli, and Dior.) Aniston also wore a G-string bottom from Gucci’s Spring/Summer 1997 collection, which came from El Cycèr as well. Kennedy then layered a black skirt from Saint Laurent on top for additional coverage while still leaving the top portion of the GG logo thong visible for a peek-a-boo effect. Accessories wise, the actor’s look was complete with a dazzling bracelet from Bvlgari.

Aniston In The Chanel Bikini Top

The ‘90s Bikini On The Runway

PL Gould/IMAGES/Getty Images

PL Gould/IMAGES/Getty Images

As you can see, Aniston’s bikini was one of the barely-there swimwear styles that the late Karl Lagerfeld sent down the runway in October 1995. Model Carla Bruni, for instance, strutted down the runway in a pink version that seemed to offer even less coverage than Aniston’s black piece. Now looking back at Chanel’s Spring/Summer 1996 collection, you can easily see how the sultry clothing trends in 2022 have evolved since then.

Aniston’s exact bikini (or her Gucci G-string, for that matter) is listed on El Cycèr. However, the vintage e-tailer notes on its website that since they’re part of its “Archival” collection, the items can only be loaned out to stylists and other fashion professionals for “editorial campaigns, red carpet events, public showcases, and exhibits.” For those who want to purchase a Chanel bikini like Aniston’s, however, you can do so via 1stDibs. (Make sure to scoop it up ASAP, while it’s still in stock.)