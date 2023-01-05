When Halle Berry tells you her favorite skin care products, you listen. It’s no secret that the star has some of the most gorgeous skin in Hollywood — and while other factors such as genetics are likely at play, there’s certainly no harm in getting an inside look into her routine. Just in time for the New Year, Berry took to Instagram to share her beauty staples with her whopping 8 million followers. From Halle Berry’s favorite skin care products to her must-have hair mask, the actor is spilling it all and you’ll want to add these to your cart ASAP.

Earlier this week, the actor posted a video detailing her top recommendations to take into 2023. “I wish everyone the Happiest New Year!” she wrote in the caption. “I wanted to share some of my FAVORITE things I think every woman should have in 2023. Hope these goodies bring you as much joy as they’ve brought me…let’s get into it!!” In addition to a few lifestyle favorites (including a portable charger and self-help book), Berry broke down her go-to skin, hair, and makeup products. She starts off with The Luxe Face Mask Kit from Knesko Skin, which at $140 is definitely a bit of a splurge for sheet masks, but would make for an excellent treat-yourself moment. Plus, as Berry notes, “these are the best facial masks I have found.” The star also recommends Olga Lorencin’s Heal The Need serum, which promises to restore and nourish stressed skin.

On the hair front, Berry sings the praises of Virtue Labs’ Restorative Treatment Mask, which she calls her “favorite hair conditioner right now.” If minimal makeup is your thing in 2023, you’ll also want to grab the Ogee Contour Collection. “This is my favorite makeup,” Berry says of the cream bronzer, blush, and highlighter trio. “The texture of this is so yummy.”

Ahead, shop Halle Berry’s 2023 beauty favorites and embrace a luxurious new routine in the New Year.