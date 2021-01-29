After months of small tidbits and teasers, January Jones finally disclosed her entire skin care routine on Instagram. Furthermore, in an act that can only be described as a public service, the Mad Men actor breaks it down into four separate categories: "winter routine-morning," "winter routine-body," "winter routine-wash/tone/mist," and "winter routine-evening." The woman clearly knows how to make her fans happy.

In Jones' Jan. 28 post, she wrote "I mix things up (and often mix things together), but this is what’s been working for me lately. I realize it seems excessive/expensive but my routines keep me sane and good skin is an investment in yourself. Find what works for you!" For those who missed it, Jones' routine features an enviable mix of clinically driven brands beloved by dermatologists like iS Clinical, esthetician-founded brands like Shani Darden, internet favorites like Drunk Elephant and Allies Of Skin, luxurious brands like Sisley Paris, and 'clean' brands like Tata Harper, May Lindstrom, deMamiel, and True Botanicals.

The actor acknowledged that her routine does not come cheap, but the thing about skin care is that what's most important is consistency — not the cost of the products. And because many people have a little more time to dedicate to self-care these days, it's the perfect time to find the routine that works for you and take the time to luxuriate in it — it may even help keep you sane, too. Below, the details on Jones's routine.

Like any good skin care routine, Jones' starts with cleansing and toning — she uses Tata Harper's Nourishing Oil Cleanser, and mists with Drunk Elephant's latest launch, Sweet Biome Fermented Sake Spray. Her mask of choice: True Botanicals's Resurfacing Moisture Mask, an exfoliating and hydrating formula packed with lactic acid.

In the morning, Jones's uses an eye cream, three serums (though it's most likely she alternates and these three are her current favorites), and locks them in with a moisturizer. The serums are iS Clinical's Super Serum Advance, a vitamin C serum packed with actives, Allies Of Skin's 20% Vitamin C Brighten + Firm Serum, and deMamiel's First Fix Stress Response Serum. She uses Shani Darden's just-launched Intensive Eye Renewal Cream with Firming Peptides, and seals it all in with Tata Harper's luxe Crème Riche Anti-Aging Peptide Night Cream.

Of course, anyone serious about skin care knows to pay attention to the 90% of skin below the neck, and Jones is no exception. She turns to some of her favorite facial care brands for her body, using iS Clinical's Youth Body Serum, True Botanicals's Pure Radiance Sugar Exfoliating Body Scrub, and Tata Harper's Revitalizing Body Oil.

Finally, at night, Jones reaches for iS Clinical's Active Serum, Allies of Skin Bright Future Sleeping Facial, Shani Darden Retinol Reform, May Lindstrom's The Blue Cocoon Beauty Balm Concentrate, Sisley Paris Supremÿa At Night serum and Cream. Again, yes, this is quite extensive. But one look at Jones' naturally glowing skin and it's clear the proof is in the pudding.