You probably remember the brown color trend that took the fashion world by storm last year. For those who thought the hue would fade away into obscurity in 2023, allow Hailey Bieber to set the record straight. As of late, the model appears to be intent on reviving the color trend on the red carpet. Case in point: see Bieber’s brown, bodycon midi dress, which she wore to attend ELLE’s 29th Annual Women in Hollywood Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 17. Considering Bieber’s impressive style credentials on and off the carpet — she recently released a collection with WARDROBE.NYC — you can rest assured the neutral color is one you should incorporate into your fall wardrobe.

The model’s look was from Saint Laurent’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The slinky dress hit right at her ankles, revealing a pair of plum-colored shoes. (Take note of the unconventional color combo.) Bieber then accessorized with a medley of jewels from Tiffany & Co. She wore a pair of gold Tiffany T1 earrings, a duo of amethyst-encrusted Paloma’s Studio rings, and an archival Paloma Picasso for Tiffany & Co. Snake bracelet from 1990. (She was appointed a global ambassador for the renowned luxury jewelry brand in June 2022.)

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Estrop/Getty Images

It seems like the model is currently going through what can be best described as a “brown fashion phase.” Just two days before ELLE’s Women in Hollywood Gala, she attended the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala in a strapless, chocolate-colored gown that also came fresh off the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2023 runway. The dress featured a twisted bodice, a massive midriff-baring cutout, and delicate ruching around the hip area.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Estrop/Getty Images

Saint Laurent’s Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello sent Bieber’s figure-hugging dress down the runway in late September 2022, so you’ll have to wait a bit to get your hands on the exact piece. In the meantime, for those who want to recreate the model’s brown ensemble ASAP, try one of the dress alternatives ahead from the likes of Jardin des Orangers or Reformation.

