Take a quick scroll through Gigi Hadid’s Instagram grid and you’ll see that, for the most part, she’s been all about low-maintenance nails lately. No color, no nail art — nothing. That all went out the window today though, as the supermodel turned 26 on April 23, and to celebrate, she went straight to her go-to nail artist, Mei Kawajiri, for what might be one of the coolest French manicures she’s ever worn. Yes, Hadid’s birthday nails were a technicolor take on the classic nail trend and feature a color block design with high-voltage hues, including turquoise, fuchsia, and neon green.

The Maybelline New York model shared a snapshot of her colorful mani via Instagram Stories, captioning it, “MEI WITH THE ANNUAL BDAY NAILS! ILY!” Not long after, Kawajiri posted a close-up photo of Hadid’s nails on her grid, and naturally, fans were mesmerized by her beautiful work. Look to the manicurist’s comment section and you’ll find messages like, “Whoa! These are awesome ✨✨,” “So beautiful!! 😍😍” and “So good mei!!!”

Hadid herself commented on the photo, too, writing, “I L Y ! 🎂 thank you 💋.”

In addition to the aforementioned colors, the multi-toned manicure also features coral, yellow, beige, red, and orange. Kawajiri painted the base of each nail with one rainbow hue, and then she finished the tips off with another complimentary bright color to make the manicure really pop.

Believe it or not, Hadid’s color-block French manicure is pretty easy to recreate at home, so long as you have a solid range of rainbow colors and a steady hand. You’ll also need a stencil and a fine line brush to help you get an ultra-clean finish on the tips, as well as a matte topcoat since this isn’t a shiny look. Additionally, if you want to achieve the model’s exact oval nail shape, you can score some similar-looking acrylics (like these) on Amazon or at your local drugstore.

Interested in trying this rad manicure out for yourself? Keep on scrolling to shop some products that will help you achieve it at home.

