Drew Barrymore Just Launched An Instagram-Friendly (& Affordable) Kitchenware Line

Appliances are a necessary part of cooking, but unfortunately, they don’t always (read: almost never) do anything for your kitchen’s aesthetics. They’re bulky, boring, and usually only come in a small range of bland colors, doing absolutely nothing to complement the carefully chosen hues and textures of your precious space. Until now, that is: Drew Barrymore is launching a brand called Beautiful Kitchenware, and it’s taking appliances (and soon, even more cooking products) to a new, Instagram-friendly level.

The star’s newest venture dropped a sneak peek of its first items on March 17, honoring St. Patrick’s Day with an early release of Barrymore’s favorite colorway: sage green. Available now on Walmart’s site, the initial lineup includes six appliances — a coffee maker, a blender, a two-slice toaster, an air fry toaster oven, an electric kettle, and yes, even an air fryer.

While throwing the word “beautiful” into the brand name seems like a bold move, so far, the line is more than living up to its name. As someone who owns — and hides — a very large, very ugly air fryer, I know how hard it is to imagine one I’d actually want to display. But thanks to Beautiful’s collaboration with Made by Gather founder and CEO, Shae Hong (who also launched the design-savvy kitchen brand, Bella), Barrymore’s foray into kitchenware features modern silhouettes, chic colors, and an overall look that manages to feel both trendy and timeless — in every one of its products.

Don’t assume that means you’ll have to pay big bucks for the new collection, though. Of the first products, the priciest is the toaster oven at $129 — the rest fall under $100. Considering Barrymore’s other price-conscious home line, Flower Home, it’s not surprising. Yet it is refreshing, given how expensive the average design-savvy kitchen appliance tends to be.

According to the brand, this is just the beginning of Beautiful, which is set to introduce dozens more products and colorways on Walmart.com March 29 and in stores around the country mid-April. But until then, you can shop the first sleek drops now at Walmart.com/beautiful or in the roundup, ahead.

