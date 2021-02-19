No one loves face jewels more than Chrissy Teigen, which is why it's no surprise that, alongside cookware and robes (another Teigen staple), the star is launching Face Crystals by Cravings as one of the offerings in her just-launched shop.

If you follow Teigen on social media, you'll know she has a penchant for the shiny face accessories — she's posted wearing them while doing everything from celebrating New Year's Eve to simply cuddling with her children. And now, you can get the look, too.

It seems Teigen's Face Crystals were, at least in part, a collaboration with her friend and frequent hair and makeup artist Nova Kaplan, who posted an image on Instagram writing, "💎💎 is this real?!! 💎💎Getting to even be a tiny part of just one product with @cravingsbychrissyteigen is SURREAL. I even got to draw the eyes on the packaging!!! Love you @chrissyteigen 💎💜Gem Life 4-eva 💎💜"

The beauty of these reusable crystals is just how adaptable they are. They "can be positioned however you want, whether for a subtle accent to eye makeup or a full-face look," the site notes, adding a warning that, "Wearing these crystals will make you need to stage a home photoshoot and fill your camera roll and Instagram stories with #crystalcontent."

Like Teigen, why not take liberty to wear them outside of special occasions, like your average day of Zoom calls or as a shiny accent to your favorite sweat set.

Shop the Face Crystals and more at Teigen's new shop below:

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.