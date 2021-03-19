No one would blame you if you spent the past year somewhat on a break with beauty — or at least the experimental makeup, elaborate nail art, and high-maintenance hair color part of it. (At-home indulgent skin care, however, is another story.) However, that is not what Chrissy Teigen did. The model has been living in her own beauty playground of sorts while in quarantine. From long purple wigs to donning intricate face jewels — then creating and selling them on her Cravings shop — it’s been fun and inspiring to follow her beauty adventures. Chrissy Teigen’s latest manicure is yet another example of the business woman’s more-is-more approach, as it perfectly complements her new tattoos.

The new ink (which was the true star of Teigen’s recent Instagram post), bedecked each of her fingers in a vertical line of tiny, subtle dots. The picture was captioned with: “please don’t tell me this means something in morse code, I just like dots (💞 @winterstone )” Teigen wrote — her signature humor on full display. But just as — if not more — noticeable as the tattoo itself, was the model’s interesting reverse French mani.

@chrissyteigen

The chic and cohesive nail look appears to be one she also posted on Twitter, kindly responding to a fan who asked “Could you please post a pic of this manicure tho? Love it!” on March 1 (which, btw, is some seriously impressive longevity). The reverse French/moon-shaped design has been trending, so it’s no surprise Teigen is on it. The rest of her nails are an elegant sheer pink, and worn in a modern almond-shaped style. She replied with the below photo, writing “moons for the moon.”

If you want a fresh take on spring nails, see bookmark the manicure below, and peep the tattoos while you’re at it!