The Chic Decorating Idea You’ll Want To Steal From Kendall Jenner’s Christmas Tree
It’s surprisingly easy.
By
Anna Buckman
6 hours ago
Kendall Jenner / Instagram
Kate Hudson’s
King St. Vodka
-themed tree is the perfect fit in her Grandmillennial-chic room thanks to its array of pink and white flowers.
Kate Hudson / Instagram
Martha Stewart kept things small and simple here with two retro-meets-rustic trees. The fake birds throughout provided that signature “Martha” touch.
Martha Stewart / Instagram
