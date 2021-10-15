Menu
(Celebrity)
These Celebrity Halloween Decor Ideas Scream Spooky Season
They’re scary good.
By
Anna Buckman
just now
Molly Sims / Instagram
In classic Kardashian style, Kourtney went for an opulent approach in her home for Halloween. Her dining room featured a maximalist, skull-filled table complete with spider webs and spooky lighting.
Kourtney Kardashian / Instagram
Not into the scary stuff? Take a cue from Gabrielle Union’s adorable setup and pile a few hay bales and pumpkins in your yard. Easy and festive!
Gabrielle Union / Instagram
© 2021 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.