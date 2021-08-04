Menu
This Martha Stewart-Approved Cocktail Is Perfect For Beating The Heat
Plus, more go-to recipes of the stars.
By
Anna Buckman
6 hours ago
Martha Stewart / Instagram
Make yourself a refreshing cocktail (and maybe learn something new in the process) with
Padma Lakshmi’s tamarind mojito
, which provides a sour twist on the classic drink.
Padma Lakshmi / Instagram
Upgrade your normal margarita with
Reese Witherspoon’s watermelon version
. All you need is tequila, lime and watermelon juice, agave nectar, and mint leaves. Shake well, strain, and enjoy!
Reese Witherspoon / Instagram
© 2021 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.