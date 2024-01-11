Like many of us, celebrities are quite loyal when it comes to wardrobe essentials. Once they find a brand or capsule item that works for their aesthetic and fits like a dream, you’ll likely see spot them wearing it time and again. And while one A-lister’s stamp of approval is enough to send a label’s sales soaring, the support of multiple notables can push you into bonafide cult status. This is likely the place heritage brand Vagabond Shoemakers is finding itself in currently. Although the Swedish mainstay has been in business for over 50 years, it’s experiencing a renaissance of sorts of thanks to the love of a few high-profile It girls.

Olivia Rodrigo, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Emma Chamberlain, Gal Gadot — all of these stars are varied in career journeys, but united in their recent devotion to Vagabond’s timeless designs and thoughtful craftsmanship. Perhaps it’s no coincidence that the young Hollywood crowd is gravitating toward Vagabond, as it typically targets “young professionals” according to creative director Maria Olander (who clarifies the company’s ethos centers on the belief that true style has no age or gender). “[It’s the] style-aware [customers] who are keen on a long-lasting look for lifestyle, fashion, and sustainability reasons,” she says.

Over the past year, the Vagabond’s loafers have become a favorite in particular amongst the A-lister set, with styles like the chunky Cosmo 2.0 and preppy-adjacent Alex M reaching peak popularity. Hadid, Chamberlain, Bieber, and Gadot have all worn classic shoes from the line over the past six months, pairing them with everything from sleek all-white winter outfits to easy breezy jean-and-blazer combinations. “Our loafers are full of Vagabond DNA and are styles that are still popular after years of having them in the collection,” says Olander. “They are timeless but never boring; we think that is the key. In the past few years, we have also seen a huge interest in our Mary Jane styles and biker boots.”

If you’re ready to add one of Vagabond’s must-have pairs to cart, but need a good jumping off point, see some of celeb looks below for inspiration. (Note: Some of the exact items are sold out, so we found you similar options.)

Olivia Rodrigo

@vagabondshoemakers

Rodrigo is the latest star to embrace Vagabond’s black patent Ansie pump whiles hosting a December 2023 episode of Saturday Night Live.

Emma Chamberlain

Images Courtesy of Emma Chamberlain on YouTube

In a YouTube video last fall, Emma Chamberlain opted for prep-forward look that consisted of a black sheer turtleneck, ivory sweater vest, charcoal trousers and Vagabond’s Jillian loafer.

Hailey Bieber

@haileybieber

In November 2023, Hailey Bieber posted a sweet image of herself with hubby Justin. The Rhode Beauty founder went for an all-black look that is perfect for the chilly winter months — and easy to recreate. All you need is a pair of roomy black slacks, tee, oversized leather jacket and comfy chunky loafers (she’s wearing the brand’s Eyra style, which is currently sold out).

Gigi Hadid

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Back in September 2023, Gigi Hadid was spotted wearing Vagabond’s white penny loafers to complete a monochromatic moment that included white trousers and a cozy cardigan from her own brand Guest In Residence.

Gal Gadot

@galgadot

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot also embraced Vagabond’s loafers (the Brittie style) for an all-black outfit that read very relaxed thanks to the comfy washed black jeans that grounded the blazer and blouse up top.