Lucky for us, Mathieu Blazy’s appointment to creative director at Chanel is fast approaching (his first official day is in April 2025). But before the French-Belgian designer’s takeover, the atelier’s design team delivered their last major presentation on March 11. Even though Blazy won’t debut his initial Chanel collection until October, the Fall/Winter 2025 show was still packed with A-list attendees. On the final day of Paris Fashion Week, the label’s new and longtime fans donned head-to-toe Chanel inside the iconic Grand Palais des Champs-Élysées.

Before timeless tweed, little black dresses, and bountiful bows appeared on the catwalk, the VIP guests posed for photographers in similar styles. One of the first to arrive was Dakota Fanning, who’s worn Chanel for nearly two decades. The Coraline actor turned heads in a metallic gold matching set from the brand’s Pre-Fall 2025 line. Then, Camila Cabello started a tweed streak in a co-ord from the same collection as Fanning. The Grammy nominee looked chic in a plaid two-piece, plus sky-high Mary Janes. Shortly after Cabello’s step-and-repeat, Jessica Alba followed suit in a tweed skirt set from — you guessed it — Pre-Fall ‘25.

But wait — there’s more. Keep scrolling for every celebrity look at the Chanel Fall 2025 show. And come back in October to see which stars return for Blazy’s debut.

Dakota Fanning

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

The longtime Chanel enthusiast shimmered in a metallic blazer and complementary culottes, both from the Pre-Fall ‘25 line. From there, she accessorized with coordinating platform pumps and a quilted top-handle bag.

Camila Cabello

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

The “Señorita” singer made her grand entrance in a tweed blazer and matching trousers, which originally premiered on the Pre-Fall ‘25 runway. Then, she tapped into the micro-mini bag trend with a Chanel clutch.

Tyla

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

The Grammy winner brought her fashion A-game in a three-piece fuchsia set, starting with a button-down corset, a mini skirt, and a cropped cardigan.

Jessica Alba

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Just like Cabello and Fanning, the Fantastic Four alum sourced the Pre-Fall ‘25 collection for this tweed cardigan and coordinating mini skirt.

Simone Ashley

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The Bridgerton star proved she’s one to watch on the style front in a cropped tweed jacket and a matching mini skirt, both from Pre-Fall ‘25, of course.

Raye

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

In honor of her first Chanel show, Raye styled a peplum-shaped jacket and a flared mini skirt, courtesy of the brand’s Pre-Fall ‘25 collection (surprise surprise).

Riley Keough

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

The Chanel brand ambassador stunned in a black-and-white skirt set fresh from the popular Pre-Fall ‘25 release.

Anna Wintour

KIRAN RIDLEY/AFP/Getty Images

The editor-in-chief of Vogue pulled off mismatched patterns with a crystal-embellished jacket, a tweed maxi skirt, and snakeskin-inspired boots.