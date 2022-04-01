There’s probably not a single person on the planet who would describe Cardi B’s sense of style as “subtle”, but her new hair look is bold even for her. Not only is it a statement, but it’s also just straight-up puzzling, causing fans to wonder just how she pulled it off. In a new Instagram video, the rapper showed off bright red wig with a surprising Y2K-inspired twist; on each side of her center-parted locks, there is a black and white paisley pattern (similar to the one you would find on a traditional bandana) printed right onto her hair.

The look is courtesy of Cardi’s longtime hairstylist and wigmaker, Mia Jackson (aka Tokyo Stylez), who in her own Instagram post, also tagged the wig retailer Kendrasboutique and wig colorist Elisha Michelle. Just last week, the rapper teased her new song “No Love” with a photoset showing herself in a dramatic, mermaid-like hairstyle, which was also done by Tokyo Stylez. To accompany her bandana hair, Cardi’s go-to makeup artist Erika La’ Pearl revealed that she used makeup products from Pat McGrath Labs and Wessentials as well as iENVY by KISS false lashes to create a gorgeous soft glam look on the star.

Fans have been going crazy over Cardi’s new hairstyle, leaving a slew of comments on her Instagram post (which, by the way, has already amassed over 1.5 million likes). Fellow celebrities are equally as entranced by Cardi’s look. Singer SZA commented, “This hair is INSANE,” while Normani simply left a bunch of heart-eyes emojis that speak for themselves.

Like many celebrities, Cardi B has been loving the red hair trend lately. Last month on Instagram, the rapper debuted cherry red hair that was styled into an intricate updo. Unlike the sunny strawberry reds and coppers that have been circulating among A-listers, Cardi’s shade was a bit deeper.

“Simple but nothing simple,” the star captioned a set of photos showing off her new hair color. Piled high on the top of her head, Cardi’s hairstyle featured bouncy curls and plenty of cheek-grazing tendrils, which perfectly juxtaposed her casual puffer vest and loose-fitting jeans.

It’s anyone’s guess what shade of red is next for Cardi, but it’s sure to be just as jaw-dropping as her recent styles.