Brie Larson Casually Mastered Summer’s Most Wearable Outfit

When you say the word sports bras, it conjures up images of the gym or a workout class, but given the rise of athleisure, fashion labels are now putting their own spin on this once mundane piece. Celebrities like Gabrielle Union and Hailey Bieber have already mastered the workout-meets-drinks look by styling bralettes with a blazer. If you need another celeb-inspired outfit, look to Brie Larson’s Celine sports bra, which she paired with jeans. If you follow Larson on Instagram, you know she likes to work out when she’s not filming. Her usual workout gear entails colorful matching sets and the funky sports bra with black leggings combo. But, for a recent day of archery she wore her sports bra with more going-out pieces.

On Aug. 25, Larson posted photos to her Twitter account and declared archery as her new favorite hobby. For the outing, she wore an olive-green Celine sports bra, straight-legged blue jeans, and white sneakers. To keep the sun out of her eyes, she wore gold-tinted sunglasses. She likely worked up a sweat trying to hit the bullseye on the target, so the sports bra kept her cool. The coveted designer item first came down the Spring/Summer 2021 runway, where Kaia Gerber modeled a white version with a leather jacket and jeans. This sports bra was clearly designed to be part of your everyday look, which Larson’s laid-back ensemble further proved.

At the moment, Larson’s exact Celine sports bra is unavailable to shop, but there is a striped version you can buy. In addition, if you’re looking for a luxe sporty piece that displays a fashion house’s name or logo, there are plenty of options on the market. You can opt for a hot pink Versace racerback style or slip into a classic black sports bra that reads Moschino across the band. After selecting your favorite item, play around with the styling and wear the bra with jeans, miniskirts, or even shorts.

