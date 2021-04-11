Menu
This Food-Filled Film Will Inspire Your Next Kitchen Adventure
Ashley Tibbits
Chef
“This film has everything I love: Stunning food imagery, a touching storyline, and a solid cast. Jon Favreau as a washed-up chef looking to reignite his passion for his craft is pure magic. Warning: You'll definitely be craving a Cubano after this film!” —
Angela Melero, Executive Editor
Okja
“If you want to be informed about the issues of meat consumption, watch
Okja
. The fictional story follows the journey of a girl raising her genetically modified super pig. Just know you'll end up crying and possibly
abstaining from meat
altogether
.
” —
Marina Liao, Senior Fashion News Editor
2021 Bustle Digital Group. All rights reserved.