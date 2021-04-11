(Pop Culture)

This Food-Filled Film Will Inspire Your Next Kitchen Adventure

Our editors’ favorites.

By Ashley Tibbits
Columbia/Scott Rudin Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock
chef food movies

Chef

“This film has everything I love: Stunning food imagery, a touching storyline, and a solid cast. Jon Favreau as a washed-up chef looking to reignite his passion for his craft is pure magic. Warning: You'll definitely be craving a Cubano after this film!” — Angela Melero, Executive EditorWeinstein Co/Aldamisa/Kobal/Shutterstock
best food movies okja

Okja

“If you want to be informed about the issues of meat consumption, watch Okja. The fictional story follows the journey of a girl raising her genetically modified super pig. Just know you'll end up crying and possibly abstaining from meat altogether.” — Marina Liao, Senior Fashion News EditorNetflix

Tap