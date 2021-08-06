Buzz cuts are having a moment lately. It’s not exactly surprising, considering that a worldwide pandemic has caused many to embark on drastic hair changes, aka “quarantine haircuts.” The buzz cut has always had the perks of being the most low-maintenance hairstyle, but it’s also gained a somewhat complicated reputation. Due to events such as Britney Spears’ very public mental health battle in 2007, a woman shaving her head is often associated with a negative situation, but it seems the tides are changing.

Long, flowing hair has also historically been seen as a symbol of femininity and beauty, making the decision to go to for a buzz cut feel even more rebellious — and liberating. Whether to shirk the weight of age-old beauty standards or just have fun with a brand new style, celebrities have taken to buzzing their hair and sharing their shocking transformations with fans. The results have been stunning, as nothing shows off your face like a close cut.

Here, have a look through some of the best celebrity buzz cuts that have recently taken the world by storm. Halsey, Tiffany Haddish, Iris Law — all have jumped on the bandwagon. If you’ve ever thought about taking the plunge yourself, let them inspire you to do so as well. After all, it’s just hair, right?

Jordan Alexander

Gossip Girl reboot star Jordan Alexander looks effortlessly cool with a buzz cut, so it makes sense that she’s playing the new series’ revamped version of it-girl Serena van der Woodsen (previously played by Blake Lively).

Halsey

Halsey solidified her status as the ultimate cool girl when she debuted a buzz cut last year — a look that was immortalized in her stunning pregnancy announcement photo shoot.

Tiffany Haddish

In July 2020, Tiffany Haddish was one of many who decided to make a drastic hair change while in quarantine. The comedian documented the process of shaving her head on social media, which apparently prompted some to (unfairly) question her mental stability. “Why when a woman decides, ‘Hey, I’m gonna cut this hair off because I wanna see my scalp’, she gotta have a mental problem? Nothing is wrong with my brain y’all.”

Demi Lovato

Lovato’s chop was more like a pixie cut, but the closely cropped sides definitely qualify as a buzz cut. This past spring, the singer told Glamour that, as they continue to come to terms with their identity and sexuality, the ultimate goal is to shave their head completely.

Iris Law

Model Iris Law buzzed — and bleached — her long brown hair, stunning fans with her jaw-dropping new look. The 20-year-old later experimented with an icy aqua shade, making her blue eyes pop even more.