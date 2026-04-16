Montecito, California — nestled between the Santa Ynez Mountains and the Pacific Ocean — ranks among the world’s most exclusive enclaves. It’s where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle call home, as well as Oprah Winfrey and Ariana Grande. The ultra-private coastal pocket also serves as the backdrop for Beef Season 2. Creator and showrunner Lee Sung Jin sets the latest installment at a Montecito country club, spotlighting the area’s elite lifestyle. “There’s a very specific California wealth that is different from a kind of collegiate East Coast aesthetic, or in the South, where it’s a bit more pastel-y,” the show’s costume designer, Olga Mill, tells TZR on a call.

The second installment of the critically acclaimed Netflix anthology follows a Gen Z couple, Austin and Ashley (played by actors Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny), who witness an intense altercation between millennial spouses Josh and Lindsay (Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan). The former work for the latter at the aforementioned elite country club, before becoming entangled in their employers’ relationship.

As with any series, the wardrobe served a pivotal role in bringing the story to life. “Beef always explores a deep character study, and that plays into the costume design, too,” says Mill. Take Mulligan’s character, Lindsay, an interior designer from an old-money English background. “She’s someone who is really aware of how she’s presenting herself to the world,” Mill explains, noting that Lindsay takes particular pride in her personal style — one that mirrors her eye for interiors. “We wanted her to feel almost overwhelmed by pattern.” To that end, Lindsay is frequently dressed in Marie Antoinette–esque prints and artisanal textures, wearing labels like La Ligne, Sézane, Dôen, and Chan Luu.

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In contrast, Gen Z employee Ashley gravitates toward thrifted finds. In fact, in the second episode, her fiancé Austin picks up work clothes for her at Goodwill. However, her style begins to shift as she takes on more responsibility at the country club. “She starts mimicking the women around her, dressing more like those who belong to the club,” Mill explains. Such looks include tailored blazers, refined denim, and luxe jewelry.

Then there’s Chairwoman Park, the billionaire owner of the country club, portrayed by Youn Yuh-jung. “[She channels] a classic, ultra-wealthy Korean businesswoman aesthetic,” says Mill. “But she also has a much younger husband and purchased this club in California — that’s where the leather jacket came in. We wanted to infuse her look with something unexpected.” Throughout the series, the wealthy character sports designers like The Row, Loewe, and Chanel.

When sourcing the looks, Mill focused on creating wardrobes that felt authentic — blending designer, contemporary, and vintage pieces. For some looks, Mill turned to local shops like Heidi Merrick. “There’s also a whole kind of Montecito aesthetic that felt aligned with Jenni Kayne and Dôen,” she adds.

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Across the three generations, Mill used costume to clearly distinguish each character — particularly when it comes to the familiar millennial-versus–Gen Z dynamic. “Each generation has its own philosophy,” she explains. Millennials, for instance, tend to value craft and intentionality, though there’s still a slightly manufactured feel to their aesthetic. “It looks handmade, but it’s not entirely,” she notes. Gen Z, on the other hand, pushes back against hyper-consumerism, favoring a more pared-down approach — shopping less and gravitating toward secondhand finds.

Though Mill admits constantly diving into new projects can be challenging, she says creator Lee Sung Jin (aka Sunny) brings out the best in his team. “Those deep, nuanced conversations about the characters are something I really appreciated,” she says. “You always hope for that, and here, it felt like especially fertile ground.” For those ready to dive in, all eight episodes of Beef Season 2 are now streaming. Consider this your cue to tune in — and take note of the fashion along the way.