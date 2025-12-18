Mid-December has a way of turning even the most organized shoppers into last-minute scramblers. Suddenly, you’re trying to remember what your mom casually mentioned needing months ago, while wondering if your sister will actually wear the sweater sitting in your cart. Holiday gifting can feel like a lot of pressure, but according to Ginny & Georgia star Antonia Gentry, it doesn’t have to be that way.

“I usually try to have a gift list that I’ve been working on throughout the year because in the past, I’ve scrambled to do holiday shopping, and it’s never fun,” she tells TZR.

Her advice is simple, but effective. “Write things down and listen to your friends and family if they mention that they’d really like to have something,” Gentry says. “Paying attention to the little details throughout the year will help build this gift list, so you won’t need to stress so much at the end of the year. By then, I typically have a good variety of sentimental and practical gifts that I could get people.”

Even while filming the fourth season of the Netflix series in Toronto, Gentry is practicing what she preaches. This holiday season, she’s focused on gifting her mom something meaningful: fine jewelry from Jared, a brand the actor has partnered with for its latest campaigns. “She works with her hands helping people, so she’s someone who isn’t very flashy and thinks about herself last,” Gentry says.

Courtesy Of Jared

“I think she would really like the Unspoken Diamond Halo stud earrings, because growing up, my mom would always say, “Your face is naked without earrings.”

Gentry is also eyeing a few pieces for herself this season. “I’m trying to elevate my own approach to jewelry,” the 28-year-old explains. “I like the Diamond Pavé Circle necklace and the Diamond Pavé Dome ring because they’re very timeless, but also bold pieces that can be worn for a variety of things.”

As for what else is on her wishlist, it’s a mix of aesthetic and practical. She’s hoping to score vintage furniture to spruce up her space in Brooklyn. And then there’s one item she’s especially excited about. “This is so strange, [but I want an] automatic litter box,” Gentry says with a giggle. “It’ll be so perfect for my babies,” the devoted cat mom explains.

Luckily, Gentry will have a bit of time off from filming to enjoy the holidays with her family. “This year, we’re actually going to spend Christmas with my mom’s side of the family, which is wonderful; I don’t get to see them a lot,” the actor explains. “And for Christmas, I get to have fantastic Jamaican food, good vibes, and amazing warm weather.”

Naturally, she’s planning to dress accordingly. “I tend to sort of waver between the elevated ’90s businesswoman and Audrey Hepburn for fancy dinners and Christmas parties,” Gentry says of her holiday style inspiration. It’s safe to say her festive looks will be just as thoughtfully curated as her gift list.