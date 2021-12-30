Menu
Episode 5 Of ‘And Just Like That...’ Featured So Many Great Shoe Moments
Which was your favorite?
By
Marina Liao
1 hour ago
James Devaney/GC Images
Carrie stayed true to her fashionable taste in shoes, even after undergoing surgery. She exited the hospital, bound for home, in a pair of colorful tulle slides.
James Devaney/GC Images
Miranda doesn’t receive enough credit for her footwear choices. Just check out how she expertly coordinated her neon green clog heels with her lime-colored cardigan.
Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
