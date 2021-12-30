(TV)

Episode 5 Of ‘And Just Like That...’ Featured So Many Great Shoe Moments

Which was your favorite?

By Marina Liao
James Devaney/GC Images
Sarah Jessica Parker filming 'And Just Like That...'
Carrie stayed true to her fashionable taste in shoes, even after undergoing surgery. She exited the hospital, bound for home, in a pair of colorful tulle slides.James Devaney/GC Images
Miranda doesn’t receive enough credit for her footwear choices. Just check out how she expertly coordinated her neon green clog heels with her lime-colored cardigan.Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Tap