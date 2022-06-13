(Celebrity)
So elegant.
Last night, the stars came out to celebrate the best and the brightest in theatre, and the beauty looks did not disappoint. Winged liner was one of the most popular styles, proving that the sultry makeup trend is still going strong. Ahead, see the best beauty moments from the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet.
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
These Bantu knots are stunning on the Orange Is The New Black actor — and serve as the perfect inspiration for a go-to protective style this summer.