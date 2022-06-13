(Celebrity)

The Beauty Looks At The 2022 Tony Awards Prove That Winged Liner Is Here To Stay

So elegant.

By Catherine Santino
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Jennifer Hudson attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards

Last night, the stars came out to celebrate the best and the brightest in theatre, and the beauty looks did not disappoint. Winged liner was one of the most popular styles, proving that the sultry makeup trend is still going strong. Ahead, see the best beauty moments from the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Danielle Brooks

These Bantu knots are stunning on the Orange Is The New Black actor — and serve as the perfect inspiration for a go-to protective style this summer.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

